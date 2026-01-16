More Than 38,000 Gallons Of Bottled Water Recalled Amid 'Foreign Substance'

By Jason Hall

January 16, 2026

Stack of Drinking Water Bottles. Blue Water Texture with Droplets and Frosty Winter Patterns in the bottom and cover front view
Photo: Getty Images

A popular brand voluntarily recalled more than 38,000 gallons of its bottled water after a "floating black foreign substance" was found inside gallon-sized jugs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports.

Meijer Steam Distilled Water initiated the recall in November and officials continue to review the issue, which is reported to affect a total of 38,043 gallons of the product. The gallon-sized jugs included in the recall can be identified by a best-by date of October 4, 2026, with lot code 39-222 #3 and a UPC code of 041250841197, a Product ID of 472859 and an Item Code of 477910.

The recalled Meijer water was reported to have a black substance floating inside, though the exact source and composition hasn't been publicly confirmed and the FDA hasn't assigned a recall classification, which usually indicates how severe the health risk is to the public. The bottled gallons were distributed to stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, and no illnesses have been reported as of Friday (January 16), according to the FDA.

Distilled water is commonly used for other purposes beyond just drinking with many consumers relying on it for medical devices, infant formula preparation and sinus rinses, in which case purity is crucial. Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled water immediately even if they haven't yet experienced health issues.

