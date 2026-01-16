In addition to the release of his new album, YB also accomplished what no Hip-Hop artist has done before. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the 26-year-old artist has become the most certified rapper of all time with 126 certifications. On release day, YoungBoy's Top and Realer albums went 2x platinum, while his 2022 LP The Last Slimeto reached platinum status.



YoungBoy's collaboration with Burna Boy and "Baby Boo" both appear on iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. The weekly round-up of fresh music also includes new joints from A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb, Wiz Khalifa's Khaotic, and more. Press play up top and scroll below for more new music.



YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Slime Cry (Album)