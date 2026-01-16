Rap Rising: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops His New Album 'Slime Cry'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 16, 2026
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back with his brand-new album after earning a fresh record-breaking achievement.
On Friday, January 16, the Louisiana rapper dropped his massive 10th studio LP Slime Cry via Never Broke Again, LLC. The album features 30 new tracks, including rare collaborations with Burna Boy and Jelly Roll. The album begins with a brief message from one of his kids who says, "Daddy don't cry, it's gonna be ok." From there, YB serves up a mixture of emotional songs, like "My Life I Apologize" and "My Grave," along with uplifting hits like "Another Episode" and "Anti-Social."
In addition to the release of his new album, YB also accomplished what no Hip-Hop artist has done before. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the 26-year-old artist has become the most certified rapper of all time with 126 certifications. On release day, YoungBoy's Top and Realer albums went 2x platinum, while his 2022 LP The Last Slimeto reached platinum status.
YoungBoy's collaboration with Burna Boy and "Baby Boo" both appear on iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. The weekly round-up of fresh music also includes new joints from A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb, Wiz Khalifa's Khaotic, and more. Press play up top and scroll below for more new music.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Slime Cry (Album)
A$AP Rocky, Don't Be Dumb (Album)
Wiz Khalifa, Khaotic (Album)
Lexa Gates, I Am (Album)
Queen Key, Hard (Album)
Dina Ayada, Identity (Album)
Dee Mula, Suffering From Success (Album)
Veeze featuring Lil Baby & Rylo Rodriguez, "One Of Them Ones"
42 Dugg, "IDB"
Coyote featuring Berner & Statik Selektah, "Letter To My Son"
Mozzy featuring EST Gee, "You Hear Me Tho"
Maxo Kream featuring Denzel Curry & JPEGMAFIA, "Fake Jeezy"
Joyner Lucas, "Monsters"
Fivio Foreign featuring Lil Tjay & Tory Lanez, "Sexy"
Xzibit featuring B-Real & Demrick, "This Thing Of Ours"
BunnaB, "SEEUMSAYIN"