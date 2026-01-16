Rap Rising: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops His New Album 'Slime Cry'

By Tony M. Centeno

January 16, 2026

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Photo: Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back with his brand-new album after earning a fresh record-breaking achievement.

On Friday, January 16, the Louisiana rapper dropped his massive 10th studio LP Slime Cry via Never Broke Again, LLC. The album features 30 new tracks, including rare collaborations with Burna Boy and Jelly Roll. The album begins with a brief message from one of his kids who says, "Daddy don't cry, it's gonna be ok." From there, YB serves up a mixture of emotional songs, like "My Life I Apologize" and "My Grave," along with uplifting hits like "Another Episode" and "Anti-Social."

In addition to the release of his new album, YB also accomplished what no Hip-Hop artist has done before. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the 26-year-old artist has become the most certified rapper of all time with 126 certifications. On release day, YoungBoy's Top and Realer albums went 2x platinum, while his 2022 LP The Last Slimeto reached platinum status.

YoungBoy's collaboration with Burna Boy and "Baby Boo" both appear on iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist. The weekly round-up of fresh music also includes new joints from A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb, Wiz Khalifa's Khaotic, and more. Press play up top and scroll below for more new music.


YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Slime Cry (Album)

Slime Cry
Photo: Never Broke Again, LLC

A$AP Rocky, Don't Be Dumb (Album)

ASAP Rocky
Photo: A$AP Rocky Recordings/RCA Records

Wiz Khalifa, Khaotic (Album)

Khaotic
Photo: Taylor Gang Ent.

Lexa Gates, I Am (Album)

Lexa Gates
Photo: 48 Lights/Goodtalk

Queen Key, Hard (Album)

Queen Key
Photo: Empressiv Ent.

Dina Ayada, Identity (Album)

Identity
Photo: Santa Anna Label Group

Dee Mula, Suffering From Success (Album)

Dee Mula
Photo: Nless Entertainment

Veeze featuring Lil Baby & Rylo Rodriguez, "One Of Them Ones"

42 Dugg, "IDB"

Coyote featuring Berner & Statik Selektah, "Letter To My Son"

Mozzy featuring EST Gee, "You Hear Me Tho"

Maxo Kream featuring Denzel Curry & JPEGMAFIA, "Fake Jeezy"

Joyner Lucas, "Monsters"

Fivio Foreign featuring Lil Tjay & Tory Lanez, "Sexy"

Xzibit featuring B-Real & Demrick, "This Thing Of Ours"

BunnaB, "SEEUMSAYIN"

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.