Teddi Mellencamp 'Struggling With Massive PTSD' Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing a candid health update amid her cancer diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, daughter of John Mellencamp, appeared on the January 15 episode of her and Tamra Judge's Two Ts in a Pod podcast after a months-long hiatus to share how she has been faring recently amid her battle with stage 4 brain cancer, per E! News.

"I've been doing a lot of therapy, a lot of rest, a lot of hanging with the family," she said, adding, "A lot of trying to get myself together because, apparently, I'm struggling with massive PTSD ... from everything that happened [with her health]. And I didn't realize it."

Fortunately, it appears as if her efforts at healing and rest has aided in how she feels today as Mellencamp added that she is "starting to feel a little better" and that "the cloud is lifting."

Mellencamp's comments come days after her musician father spoke on how his daughter has been doing, admitting that she has been "really sick" and "suffering right now" amid her health struggle, Page Six reports.

Teddi, who was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, announced in February 2025 that doctors found "multiple tumors" on her brain after she was hospitalized following "debilitating headaches." She underwent surgery to remove two and shared that "the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date." According to NBC News, she revealed in October that while she was "not in remission," there was no detectable cancer in her recent scans.