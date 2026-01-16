This US Tourist Spot Named As 'Worst' In The World

A new global analysis by travel company Stasher has named the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles the "worst" tourist attraction worldwide. The analysis evaluated over 100 popular destinations based on Google Reviews, TikTok engagement, airport accessibility, country safety, and local accommodation quality. Despite its fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame scored poorly in several areas, receiving the lowest Google rating among all attractions studied. Located about 23 miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the Walk of Fame is criticized for its distance from the airport and safety concerns.

According to Stasher, the Walk of Fame's 2.67 out of 10 rating reflects its underwhelming visitor experience, with many reviews describing the area as rundown and unsafe. The site, which features over 2,800 stars honoring achievements in entertainment, has been described by some visitors as lacking the glamour often associated with Hollywood. One visitor noted, "The image you have of the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of stardom and glitz, but the reality is your average city center withd expensive gift shops."

The report also highlighted other "worst" tourist destinations, including the Dead Sea and Istanbul's Grand Bazaar. In contrast, Barcelona's Sagrada Família was named the best tourist attraction, praised for its accessibility and high safety ratings.

Stasher's CEO, Jacob Wedderburn-Day, emphasized the importance of considering practical details over reputation when planning trips, stating, "The Hollywood Walk of Fame’s last-place ranking is a wake-up call for travelers who assume famous means great."