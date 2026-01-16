Trump To Pardon Former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced

By iHeartRadio

January 16, 2026

PUERTORICO-HEALTH-VIRUS
Photo: RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump is set to pardon former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced and her co-defendants, Julio Martin Herrera-Velutini and Mark Rossini, according to a White House official. Vázquez was previously indicted on federal bribery charges related to her 2020 gubernatorial campaign.

The charges against Vázquez emerged in August 2022, accusing her of engaging in a bribery scheme from December 2019 to June 2020. The allegations claimed that Vázquez accepted a bribery offer to dismiss Puerto Rico’s financial commissioner in exchange for campaign support. However, Vázquez and her supporters argue that the case was politically motivated, pointing out that the investigation began shortly after she endorsed President Trump in 2020.

The White House official told Fox News that the case against Vázquez was an example of political prosecution. Vázquez has consistently maintained her innocence, stating, "I am innocent. I have not committed any crime."

The pardon announcement follows a series of pardons issued by President Trump, many of which have been granted to political allies and white-collar criminals. The decision to pardon Vázquez and her co-defendants is expected to draw both support and criticism.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.