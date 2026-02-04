Tracking The Fan Vote: 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Leaders Right Now

Voting for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards' fan-voted categories is currently underway, and the latest leaderboards are officially in! Fans can see who is in the lead in categories including Best Tour Style, Best Lyrics, Favorite Tour Photographer and more.

Each leaderboard reveals the top three nominees in this year's fan-voted categories. After several weeks of voting, taking the lead for Favorite Tour Style are Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, while Alex Warren and ROSÉ, j-hope and Miguel, and LISA, Doja Cat and RAYE are on top and holding strong for Favorite K-Pop Collab. Take a look at each leaderboard below, and don't forget to keep voting for your favorite!

Once again, iHeartRadio is giving the fans a say on who will win in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Favorite Broadway Debut, Favorite TikTok Dance, Favorite Debut Album, Favorite Lyrics, Best Music Video, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Photographer, Favorite Soundtrack, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Tour Tradition, Favorite and Favorite K-pop Collab. See the full list of socially voted nominees below. Social voting will close on March 19th at 11:59pm PT for all categories, and fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Tune in to see which artists will take home an iHeartRadio Music Award on Thursday, March 26th at 8pm ET live (PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The show will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards' Fan-Voted Leaderboards