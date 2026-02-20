3.4 Million Pounds Of Recalled Chicken Fried Rice May Contain Glass

Trader Joe's is recalling its popular frozen chicken fried rice after several customers reported finding pieces of glass inside the product, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall affects nearly 3.4 million pounds of chicken fried rice sold nationwide, including at all Trader Joe’s stores across the United States.

The recall was issued by Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., a Portland, Oregon–based company that manufactures the Trader Joe’s branded frozen chicken fried rice. The affected product is sold in 20-ounce plastic bags marked with establishment number P-18356 inside the USDA mark of inspection. The "best by" dates for these bags range from September 8, 2026, through November 17, 2026.

According to FSIS, there have been four complaints from consumers who discovered glass in the food, but no injuries have been reported so far. The recall also includes Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice, which was distributed only in Canada.

Customers are urged not to eat the recalled chicken fried rice. The FSIS recommends people either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. While some stores may offer a refund, it is unclear if all locations will do so. Anyone concerned about injury should contact their healthcare provider as advised by the USDA.

For more information, customers can review the full list of affected products and labels provided by the FSIS.