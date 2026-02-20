50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones After He Was Allegedly Evicted

"Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends?" Fif wrote in his caption. "I don’t know let’s rap about it ! LOL"



In the next slide, Fif includes a photo of an alleged eviction notice addressed to IFC Management, LLC and Joseph Jones, which is Jim's birth name. The letter states that the "tenant's tenancy at the Premises has been terminated" after Jones apparently received a 15-day notice of default last month and a five-day notice of termination last week. Jones' company entered a lease agreement back in December and planned to turn the property into a multipurpose space that would house a sound stage, a gym, a bodega, and a barber shop.



Jim Jones' issues at the space started soon after 50 Cent called him and his podcast hosts out for criticizing his docu-series about Sean "Diddy" Combs. In an Instagram post, Fif called Jones and his crew "squatters" and alleged that the Dipset rapper owed $250,000 for the building they were filming in. Jones, Fab, Maino, and East responded to Fif in their "Squatters Rights Freestyle."



"Ain't squatting in the buildin', I'm squatting on some millions," Jones rapped. "These n***as watchin' my moves, I got ’em in they s**t."



Shortly after 50 Cent posted the video and paperwork, Jones appeared to respond on Instagram. He posted a video of himself (in the same clothes he's wearing the security video) while watching a kung-fu movie on a big screen. He shows himself karate-chopping a piece of wood in half and laughs. He doesn't mention 50 Cent at all, but he does claim "we got cable" inside his building. Fif doubled-down by revealing more security footage of Jones and confirming that the building's landlord is his new partner.



"Sam is my partner I own the joint, now your gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya ass jimmy," 50 Cent wrote. "🤔by Monday, your destroying my property."



See both clips below.

