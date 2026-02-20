A New Chapter Begins: Foo Fighters Announce 'Your Favorite Toy' Album

Foo Fighters are back with new music! The band has officially announced their much-anticipated 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, set to be released on April 24th. The announcement comes alongside the release of the album’s energetic title track, giving fans a first taste of what the band calls a fresh and exciting new chapter in their sound.

In a statement, Dave Grohl described the new single as “the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording,” highlighting how its creation helped define the tone and direction of the entire record. He said the band spent more than a year experimenting with different sounds and dynamics before the track came together — and once it did, the rest of the album fell into place.

Your Favorite Toy marks a significant moment for the Foo Fighters as it will be their first full-length album featuring drummer Ilan Rubin. Rubin — known for his work with Nine Inch Nails — joined the band following the tragic death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022 and the subsequent stint by Josh Freese.

The album was co-produced by the band and Oliver Roman, with mixing by Mark “Spike” Stent. Recorded in a more intimate setting — including Grohl’s own home studio — the record is said to blend the group’s trademark hard-rock style with fresh energy and raw vitality.

Your Favorite Toy Track List