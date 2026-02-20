Channing Tatum Shares Photo Of Scar In Post-Surgery Update
By Sarah Tate
February 20, 2026
Channing Tatum is healing up well after a recent surgery, even if it did leave him with an intense new scar.
On Thursday (February 19), the Magic Mike star, 45, gave fans an update on how he is feeling weeks after undergoing surgery on his shoulder. In a post on Instagram, Tatum shared a shirtless selfie highlighting the long scar on top of his right shoulder and joking that the mark is much bigger than he anticipated.
"Not gone lie it's my fault for not asking. I thought it was gonna be two little holes. Apparently not the case. Hehehe. Well it doesn't matter anyhow I like scars anyway and it's feeling stronger day by day so thank you doc."
Tatum had surgery earlier this month to repair a separated shoulder, which resulted in needing a surgical screw to holding the bones together. He appears to have a sense of humor about the new hardware, adding, "Also I do like going through airport security wondering if my shoulder is gonna shut off the machine."
On February 4, the Blink Twice actor shared a photo of himself in the hospital preparing to undergo surgery as well as before-and-after X-ray images on his Instagram Stories to document the extent of the injury.
"Just another day. Another challenge," he captioned the post. "This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let's get it in."