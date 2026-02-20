Channing Tatum Shares Photo Of Scar In Post-Surgery Update

Channing Tatum is healing up well after a recent surgery, even if it did leave him with an intense new scar.

On Thursday (February 19), the Magic Mike star, 45, gave fans an update on how he is feeling weeks after undergoing surgery on his shoulder. In a post on Instagram, Tatum shared a shirtless selfie highlighting the long scar on top of his right shoulder and joking that the mark is much bigger than he anticipated.

"Not gone lie it's my fault for not asking. I thought it was gonna be two little holes. Apparently not the case. Hehehe. Well it doesn't matter anyhow I like scars anyway and it's feeling stronger day by day so thank you doc."