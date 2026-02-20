Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Nearly Drowning While Filming ‘Harry Potter’

Daniel Radcliffe is recounting a less-than-magical experience he had while filming Harry Potter.

Radcliffe was asked if he had any "close calls" while filming the underwater scenes for 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire during an appearance on a recent episode of Hot Ones, and one traumatic memory came to mind. The Miracle Workers actor, 36, detailed a panic-filled moment during training when he timed his breaths wrote while submerged, per People.

"We were doing like mask-clearing exercises, a very basic thing for learning to dive and you take a deep breath, and you take the regulator out and then when you put it back in, you gotta keep that breath because you go to blow the air out," he said. "And I remember I took the thing out once and I was like, didn't breathe. Don't have any breath to clear this when I get it back on."

When Radcliffe realized he had no way to breathe, he quickly jumped into action.

"And I put it back in and I was like [motioning upward] which is 'Get me out of here,' that's my drowning signal. And I got up and the stunt coordinator looked at me in that way that only he could — lovely man called Greg Powell — and he goes, 'Well, you won't make that mistake again!' And I was like, 'Oh absolutely right.'"

The experience definitely made a lasting impression on the Tony Award winner as he added, "That was one of the things that you go like yeah, I'll never, never do something like this again."