Disturbing Details Emerge About The Moments Leading Up To Lil Poppa's Death

Lil Poppa's manager told the rapper he would meet him in the parking lot of a nearby Hilton Hotel. The two met, but Poppa never got out of the car. He only spoke to his manager from the driver's seat with the window rolled down. Chief Hedley didn't comment on what Poppa and his manager spoke about. During their conversation, Poppa pulled out a gun, aimed it at his head, and shot himself. An off-duty police officer who happened to be working at the hotel called for help. Poppa was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m.



“We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious ‘Lil Poppa’ Wheeler,” the rapper's label CMG wrote in a statement. “Poppa was more than a talented artist—he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds. He was one of those rare artists who thoughtfully poured his pain, growth and truth into his art. His passion and authenticity connected and inspired fans from all walks of life."



As previously reported, Lil Poppa exhibited some troubling behavior in the weeks leading up to his death. The last post he created was an Instagram Story featuring Rod Wave's "Letting It Go." He also shared a video to his Story a couple of weeks ago, in which he said, "I got one more album and its over. I’m going to find my peace.”