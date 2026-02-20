Epstein Estate Reaches Multimillion Dollar Settlement With Victims

The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit accusing two of Epstein's advisers of aiding his sex trafficking operations. The settlement, announced by the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, awaits approval from a judge in Manhattan federal court.

The lawsuit, filed in 2024, targeted Epstein's former lawyer Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn. The two men, who are co-executors of Epstein's estate, were accused of creating a complex financial network that allowed Epstein to hide his activities and compensate victims and recruiters. Both Indyke and Kahn deny any wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement to achieve finality in the litigation.

The estate had previously established a restitution fund that paid out $121 million to victims, along with $49 million in additional settlements. The new settlement will provide financial relief to victims who have not yet received compensation from the estate or the Epstein Victims Compensation Fund.

The agreement comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Epstein's network. A long-secret document, the "1953 Trust," recently resurfaced, revealing allocations of Epstein's wealth to various individuals, including Indyke and Kahn. The trust, signed two days before Epstein's death in 2019, allocated $50 million to Indyke and $25 million to Kahn, as reported by La Voce di New York.

The settlement also follows recent testimony by billionaire Les Wexner before the House Oversight Committee, where he denied firsthand knowledge of Epstein's crimes. Indyke and Kahn have been subpoenaed in the ongoing investigation.

The estate's value, initially around $600 million at the time of Epstein's death, is now estimated at $120 million. The settlement will be funded from the estate's remaining assets.