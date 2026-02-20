Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About 'Hard' Decision To End Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is speaking out about the end of her talk show.

The "Breakaway" singer, 43, opened up about her decision to end The Kelly Clarkson Show during a Friday (February 20) appearance on Today, Us Weekly reports. She announced earlier this month that the show will end after its current seventh season.

"I think everybody probably gets the timing," she said. "Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now, so I think ... it's one of those things when you kinda start seeing life with how it is precious, too."

A source previously explained to People that the decision will allow her to spend more time with her two children, daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9, especially following the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The talent manager passed away in August 2025 at 48 after a private battle with cancer.

The Voice coach emphasized on Today that just because her talk show is coming to and end that doesn't mean she is taking a complete step back professionally.

"I know everybody thinks, 'Oh, she's quitting,' but I still have other jobs," she said. "I'm still doing stuff. There's just too much on the plate. So I was like, you know what, it's time to kinda pull back."

Clarkson admitted that while the decision to end the show was difficult because of how much she respects the crew behind the scenes, it was an easy choice to make for her family.

"It's amazing, that's what was really hard [because] the crew's been incredible...," she said. "That was a really hard thing for me, but an easy decision there as a momma."

On February 2, Clarkson announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show was coming to an end after seven years, praising the people she worked with over the years and explaining that it "was not an easy decision" to make.

"I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner," she said.

She continued, "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn't goodbye. I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time... you never know where I might show up next."