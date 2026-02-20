Manhunt Underway For Navy Reservist After Body Of Wife Found In Freezer

A manhunt is underway for David Varela, a 38-year-old Navy reservist, after authorities discovered the body of his missing wife, Lina Guerra, in a freezer at their Norfolk, Virginia home. Guerra, reported missing at the beginning of February, was found deceased on February 5. The Norfolk Police Department, in collaboration with the FBI, Homeland Security, and the Navy Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), is actively searching for Varela, who allegedly fled to Hong Kong the day after Guerra was reported missing.

According to an affidavit from the FBI, Varela, who is on active duty with the U.S. Navy, has not been reachable since his departure. Guerra's family, residing in Colombia, reported her missing after not hearing from her for two weeks. Varela allegedly told them she had been arrested on shoplifting charges, even sending a photo of her purportedly in jail. However, court records confirmed that Guerra was never charged with such a crime.

Guerra's family described Varela as a jealous husband who restricted her activities, including working and socializing. Paola Ramirez, Guerra's sister-in-law, told WTKR that Varela had previously been violent towards Guerra.

Varela faces charges of first-degree murder and concealing a dead body. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi is seeking his extradition to the U.S. to face these charges. Additionally, Varela is charged with the federal crime of fleeing to avoid arrest or prosecution. Interpol's assistance has been requested to locate him.

The U.S. Navy has stated its full cooperation with the investigation. People reports that Varela, who has family in Colombia, has no known ties to Hong Kong. The case remains under investigation, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.