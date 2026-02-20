Mumford & Sons Announce Massive 2026 Prizefighter North American Tour

Celebrating their brand-new album Prizefighter, Mumford & Sons have announced a major North American tour set to take over arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums this summer and fall.

The "Prizefighter Tour" — named after the band’s sixth studio album — marks one of the group’s biggest, most ambitious runs in years, with dates spanning across Canada and the United States and support from a stellar lineup of artists.

The trek kicks off on June 2nd at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will wrap on October 6th at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles. Along the way, Mumford & Sons will hit iconic venues including Madison Square Garden in New York City, Wrigley Field in Chicago, and Fenway Park in Boston — bringing their rousing folk-rock sound to fans in major markets coast to coast.

The tour announcement arrives on the heels of Prizefighter’s release, an album co-written and co-produced with The National's Aaron Dessner that features collaborations with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, Gigi Perez and more. The record arrives less than a year after the band’s previous project and showcases Mumford & Sons’ continued evolution while staying rooted in the communal, energetic performances that have defined their shows.

Fans can expect a dynamic slate of support acts — including Sierra Ferrell, CAAMP, The Marcus King Band, Lord Huron, Medium Build, and Dylan Gossett — across different legs of the tour.

Whether you’ve been a longtime fan or are just discovering the band’s expansive sound, this forthcoming tour offers plenty of opportunities to catch Mumford & Sons live in 2026 — and sing along to both classics and fresh favorites alike.

Mumford & Sons 2026 North American Tour Dates:

6/2 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

6/4 — Bozeman, MT @ Bobcat Stadium

6/6 — Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

6/8 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

6/9 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

6/11 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

6/13 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

6/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/16 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/18 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower FCU Amphitheater

6/19 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/20 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

6/22 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

7/1 — Groningen, NL @ Stadspark

7/2 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

7/4 — London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

7/5 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

7/7 — Rome, IT @ Rock in Roma

7/9 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbuhne

7/31 — Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/1 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

8/2 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

8/4 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

8/6 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

8/7 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

8/9 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

8/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/15 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

8/16 — Montreal, QC @ Lasso Festival

9/12 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

9/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

9/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

9/23 — Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

9/25 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/29 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

10/1 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/3 — Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

10/6 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum