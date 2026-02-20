NASA Reschedules Mission To Launch Astronauts Around The Moon

NASA is preparing to launch four astronauts on a groundbreaking journey around the moon, with officials announcing Friday (February 20) that they are targeting March 6 for liftoff. The mission would mark the first time humans have ventured to the moon in more than 50 years.

The launch date was confirmed after NASA successfully completed an elaborate fueling test and launch-day walkthrough on Thursday. Engineers filled the Space Launch System rocket with more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellant and simulated nearly every step of the countdown to liftoff at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission, called Artemis II, will be the first time that NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule carry people. During their 10-day trip, the four astronauts are expected to reach a greater distance from Earth than any humans have gone before.

Thursday's successful dress rehearsal was especially significant because it was NASA's second attempt. The first test on February 2 was cut short after engineers discovered hydrogen fuel leaking from part of the tail end of the rocket. The leaks forced mission managers to forgo all launch opportunities in February.

Between the two tests, engineers worked to fix the problems. They replaced two seals on fueling lines and conducted other repairs and tests at the launch pad. Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said that work appeared to pay off, as the seals were 'rock solid' on Thursday.

Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator of NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, cautioned that the March 6 launch date still depends on completing work at the launch pad and reviewing the full results from Thursday's practice run. Teams are expected to conduct a flight readiness review late next week, in which mission managers and top NASA officials will need to formally certify the rocket and spacecraft for flight.

'Those things are all in front of us,' Glaze said Friday in a news briefing. 'We need to successfully navigate all of those. But assuming that happens, it puts us in a very good position to target March 6.'

The four Artemis II crew members are NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch and Victor Glover, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. While they did not participate in the wet dress rehearsal, several of them were present at Kennedy Space Center during the test.

'I was able to speak a little bit with with Reid Wiseman, with Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen,' Glaze said. 'They're all very, very excited. I was glad they could be here for the wet dress. They are really getting a lot of anticipation for a potential launch in March.'

The astronauts entered quarantine Friday afternoon in Houston to minimize their exposure to germs before the mission. Roughly five days before launch, they are expected to fly to Florida and continue their preflight quarantine at Kennedy Space Center.