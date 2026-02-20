President Trump Announces 10% Global Tariff After Supreme Court Ruling

President Donald Trump blasted the Supreme Court on Friday (February 20), hours after they ruled he exceeded his power by enacting tariffs using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

"I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," Trump said during a White House press briefing Friday afternoon. "In actuality, I was very modest in my ask of other countries and businesses because… I wanted to be very well-behaved.

Trump called the ruling "deeply disappointing" and said he will impose a 10% global tariff following the High Court's decision.

"Today I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under section 122 over and above our normal tariffs already being charged," the president told reporters. "And we're also initiating several section 301 and other investigations to protect our country from unfair trading practices of other countries and companies."

He also said he will explore alternatives ways to enact the tariffs that were rejected in the 6-3 ruling.

"Other alternatives will now be used to replace the ones that the court incorrectly rejected," Trump said. "We have alternatives. Great alternatives. Could be more money. We'll take in more money, and we'll be a lot stronger for it. We're taking in hundreds of billions of dollars. We'll continue to do so."