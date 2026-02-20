Rap Rising: Larry June, Currensy & The Alchemist Drop New Joint Album
By Tony M. Centeno
February 20, 2026
Larry June and The Alchemist reunite for another rare collaborative project alongside seasoned rhymer Curren$y.
On Friday, February 20, the hitmaking trio delivered their new joint album, Spiral Staircases. Throughout the seven-track project, Larry and Spitta lay down smooth bars over some elite production by The Alchemist. The album begins with "Stars On The Roof" followed by the project's lead single "Everything's Allocated." Larry June, Curren$y, and The Alchemist recently dropped the visuals for "Everything's Allocated" to help promote the album.
"Even though my clientele small, touch a mil' quick," Larry spits. "Did it all with no assists, I calculate in my sleep/I'm Malcolm X with the heat/whole different pedigree."
Spiral Staircases is the third project Larry June and The Alchemist have teamed up for within the past three years. Following their 2023 LP The Great Escape, Larry and Al joined forces with 2 Chainz for their stand-out project Life Is Beautiful. Larry June has also done other joint albums with Cardo, Jay Worthy, and Berner.
Larry June, Curren$y and The Alchemist's "Drive Alone" appears on iHeartRadio's Rap Rising. The weekly playlist also features the debut of JAŸ-Z's "Dead Presidents," which hits streaming services for the first time in honor of its 30th anniversary, and Baby Keem's "Good Flirts" featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd from his new album Ca$ino. Stream the playlist above and scroll below to discover more fresh music.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
