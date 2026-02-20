Spiral Staircases is the third project Larry June and The Alchemist have teamed up for within the past three years. Following their 2023 LP The Great Escape, Larry and Al joined forces with 2 Chainz for their stand-out project Life Is Beautiful. Larry June has also done other joint albums with Cardo, Jay Worthy, and Berner.



Larry June, Curren$y and The Alchemist's "Drive Alone" appears on iHeartRadio's Rap Rising. The weekly playlist also features the debut of JAŸ-Z's "Dead Presidents," which hits streaming services for the first time in honor of its 30th anniversary, and Baby Keem's "Good Flirts" featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd from his new album Ca$ino. Stream the playlist above and scroll below to discover more fresh music.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE