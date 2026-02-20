Ray J Pleads With Fan To Return Heart Monitor That Was Stolen During Show
By Tony M. Centeno
February 20, 2026
Fans may have thought the blood that dripped from Ray J's eyes during a concert last weekend was fake, but the heart monitor he wore was very real, and he alleges someone stole it mid-performance.
During an interview TMZ published on Thursday, February 19, the RSVP singer accused a fan of stealing his heart monitor while he was performing in the crowd at a Valentine's Day concert in Shreveport. He explained that he likes to go out into the crowd and sing with the people whenever he performs his hit "One Wish."
"Unfortunately, as it got crazy going to the back under the tunnel, somebody snatched my heart monitor off," Ray J said.
EXCLUSIVE: Ray J says a fan stole his heart monitor in a crowd during his concert and he's pleading with the thief to give it back. 😭 https://t.co/I8NWs2WVpk pic.twitter.com/tLNy9cnzdd— TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2026
"If you have the heart monitor, just let us know how we can get it back if possible," he continued. "Because I need it for analytics. It's important."
Ray J explained that he can always get another one, but he emphasized that he has no critical information about his heart for the past two weeks. Without that data, Ray J said his doctors won't have all the proper details to guide him through his medical journey.
Fans have been concerned about Ray J's health since he was taken to the hospital for heart issues and pneumonia last month. Since then, he's told fans that doctors gave him months to live unless he quits smoking, drinking, and eating junk food. Ray and his manager, Melinda Santiago, have acknowledged that his health issues are serious, but also defend his recent performances because, as Santiago put it, he "gotta do their job whether they are bleeding or not."
If you have Ray J's heart monitor, please give it back. You can DM him personally to set up a time and place to return it.