Ray J Pleads With Fan To Return Heart Monitor That Was Stolen During Show

"If you have the heart monitor, just let us know how we can get it back if possible," he continued. "Because I need it for analytics. It's important."



Ray J explained that he can always get another one, but he emphasized that he has no critical information about his heart for the past two weeks. Without that data, Ray J said his doctors won't have all the proper details to guide him through his medical journey.



Fans have been concerned about Ray J's health since he was taken to the hospital for heart issues and pneumonia last month. Since then, he's told fans that doctors gave him months to live unless he quits smoking, drinking, and eating junk food. Ray and his manager, Melinda Santiago, have acknowledged that his health issues are serious, but also defend his recent performances because, as Santiago put it, he "gotta do their job whether they are bleeding or not."



If you have Ray J's heart monitor, please give it back. You can DM him personally to set up a time and place to return it.