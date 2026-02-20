US Approaches 1,000 Measles Cases As Infections Spread Across 26 States

The United States is approaching 1,000 confirmed measles cases in 2026, with infections spread across 26 states, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The vast majority of cases—about 94%—are among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

The CDC has confirmed at least 982 cases so far this year, with 72 new cases added in the past week. States reporting cases include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The outbreak is partly fueled by a large cluster in South Carolina that began last year and continues to drive high case counts nationwide, as noted by state health officials.

Just six cases have been linked to international travelers this year, suggesting that most infections are homegrown. According to the CDC, three percent of cases are among people who received only one dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, while four percent had received the recommended two doses. The CDC recommends two MMR doses for maximum protection—one at 12 to 15 months old and another between ages four and six. The first dose is about 93% effective; the second increases protection to 97%. For more, see the CDC’s [vaccine recommendations](https://www.cdc.gov/measles/vaccines/index.html).

Vaccination rates have been slipping in recent years. During the 2024–2025 school year, 92.5% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine—lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials warn that lagging vaccination coverage puts more people at risk and increases the likelihood of outbreaks.

Medical experts stress the seriousness of measles. “Measles is not, and never was, a benign illness,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director for infection control and prevention at UCHealth, who described measles as highly contagious and especially dangerous for children. Complications can include pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death. In 2025, measles killed three people in the U.S., including two children in Texas and an adult in New Mexico. Dr. Mehmet Oz, who leads the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, urged families to “take the vaccine, please. We have a solution for our problem.”

Measles spreads easily through the air and people are infectious for up to four days before symptoms appear. This makes controlling outbreaks particularly challenging. If you suspect you have measles symptoms, medical professionals recommend calling your provider before visiting to minimize public exposure.

If U.S. cases continue to rise and links between outbreaks are found, the country’s measles elimination status—held since 2000—could be at risk.

For more information on current outbreaks and prevention, visit the CDC’s measles page.