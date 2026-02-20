USA Men's Hockey Cruises To Olympics Gold Medal Game Berth

The United States men's hockey team cruised to a berth in the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics gold medal game with a 6-2 win against Slovakia in the semifinal on Friday (February 20).

Jack Hughes scored a pair of goals in the second period, with the Americans holding Slovakia scoreless through the first two periods before a pair of goals in the third with too great of a disadvantage. Team USA will face top-ranked Canada, who defeated Finland, 3-2, in the gold medal round on Sunday (February 22), a rematch of the 4 Nations Face-Off, with Canada defeating the Americans, 3-2, in an overtime final last February.

Team USA had previously defeated Canada, 3-1, in an earlier 4 Nations Face-Off matchup between the two teams last year. The American team was featured on a 2026 Winter Olympics ad campaign with actor Jon Hamm claiming the biggest prize of all was "Canadian Tears" in the lead-up to the Milan Cortina Games.

Team USA has won gold twice (1960, 1980) and silver eight times (1920, 1924, 1932, 1952, 1956, 1972, 2002, 2010), while Canada has won a record nine gold medals (1920, 1924, 1928, 1932, 1948, 1952, 2002, 2010, 2014) and four silver medals (1936, 1960, 1992, 1994) in Olympic play.

Sunday's game will air live on NBC at 8:10 a.m. ET.

