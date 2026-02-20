Yungblud Drops 'Idols II' Featuring Six Brand-New Tracks

Yungblud has expanded his Grammy-nominated album Idols with a second installment, releasing Idols II today, Friday (February 20).

The extended edition expands the album to 19 tracks, adding six previously unheard songs, "I Need You (To Make the World Seem Fine)," "The Postman," "Time," "War Part II," "Blueberry Hill," and "Suburban Requiem," which serves as the lead single, along with a reimagined version of "Zombie" featuring The Smashing Pumpkins.

The British rocker, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, spoke about the meaning behind the project's second chapter. "This is it. The second chapter of the Idols story," he said. "Part 1 was a journey that helped me reclaim my identity from the darkest position I've ever been in my life. Part 2 is about realizing that I am alive, that I am real, that this journey that I've been on didn't kill me. It's about realizing that you can feel invincible when you actually feel yourself. It's about comprehending that my heart is beating and that my lungs are filling up with air."