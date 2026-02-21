4 Colombian Nationals Arrested For Allegedly Posing As Immigration Judges

Four Colombian nationals are facing federal charges after prosecutors say they ran a fictitious law firm, impersonated immigration judges and federal agents, and swindled vulnerable migrants out of more than $100,000 through elaborate fake legal proceedings.

Three of the four suspects were arrested at Newark Airport in New Jersey while holding one-way tickets back to Colombia. They were identified as siblings Daniela Alejandra Sanchez Ramirez, 25, Jhoan Sebastian Sanchez Ramirez, 29, and Alexandra Patricia Sanchez Ramirez, 38. A fourth suspect, Marlyn Yulitza Salazar Pineda, 24, was taken into custody at a New Jersey restaurant. A fifth defendant named in the partially unsealed indictment remains outside U.S. custody.

According to prosecutors, the group ran its scheme primarily through Facebook, where they solicited migrants looking for legal help. They charged fees ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars for what they described as immigration legal services — services that never actually existed.

Once a victim paid, the group staged fake immigration court hearings over videoconference, with members playing the roles of judges, lawyers, and law enforcement officers. Victims were led to believe their immigration cases had been resolved. In reality, they were missing their actual court appearances. At least one victim was ordered deported as a direct result of the scheme, though prosecutors say that order was later reversed.

"The defendants brazenly stole their victims' money and deceived them by sending fictitious documents and holding sham court proceedings," said Joseph Nocella Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Investigators identified more than $100,000 in fraudulent transactions sent by victims to the defendants and others connected to the fake firm. Prosecutors also allege the group laundered tens of thousands of dollars, funneling money to co-conspirators in Colombia.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Daniela and Jhoan Ramirez and Marlyn Pineda are in the United States as immigration parolees, while Alexandra Ramirez entered on a tourist visa.

All five defendants face charges of wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and two counts of falsely impersonating an officer or employee of the United States. The case remains ongoing as authorities work to locate the fifth defendant.