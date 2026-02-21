Powerful Nor’easter To Pummel New York City, Northeast With Heavy Snow

A powerful nor'easter is set to slam the northeastern United States this weekend, bringing blizzard conditions, heavy snowfall, and dangerous winds to tens of millions of people — including New York City, which faces its first blizzard warning in nearly a decade.

The last blizzard warning issued for New York City came during a storm on February 8–9, 2017. Now, the city and much of the Northeast corridor are bracing for what could be one of the most significant winter storms in years.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Saturday (February 21) that the storm is expected to bring "significant impacts" across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast from Sunday into Monday. Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued for tens of millions of people, concentrating around New York City and stretching from Delaware through southeastern New England.

The storm's timeline calls for snow to begin pushing into the Northeast — including New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia — by early Sunday afternoon, with the heaviest snow arriving overnight. Conditions are expected to improve in New York City and areas to the west by Monday afternoon, though snow will continue across Long Island and areas north through Monday evening. The storm should be over for all areas by Tuesday morning.

AccuWeather forecasts six to 12 inches of snow along the I-95 corridor from Philadelphia through New York City and Boston, with 12 to 18 inches expected near the coast from Long Island through southeastern New England — and a local storm maximum of 26 inches possible. Snowfall rates of one to three inches per hour are expected at times, potentially overwhelming road crews and stranding motorists.

Close to 40 million people may experience blizzard conditions, according to AccuWeather, with wind gusts of 40 to 70 mph expected from coastal New Jersey into southeastern New England. The NWS warned that those regions will likely see power outages due to the dangerous conditions. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is also expected from Delmarva to New Jersey, New York, and eastern Massachusetts, along with significant beach erosion.

Officials across the region moved quickly to prepare. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency effective at noon Sunday (February 22). "I urge New Jerseyans to use caution, stay off the roads, and follow all safety protocols during the storm," she said.

Sherrill added during a Saturday afternoon news conference that the heaviest snowfall in New Jersey — potentially two inches per hour — and strongest winds are expected between Sunday night and Monday morning.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged New Yorkers to "stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If you can stay home, stay home." The city of Yonkers, New York, and Westchester County also declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

Residents are advised to prepare for potential power outages by stocking up on supplies including water, flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, and a seven-day supply of medications. The American Red Cross cautions against using stoves or ovens to heat your home, as doing so can release deadly carbon monoxide. If power is lost for four or more hours, food stored in the refrigerator should be discarded.

Travel disruptions are expected at major airports in Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston from Sunday through Monday, with extensive delays and cancellations possible.