The Netherlands swept the speed skating mass start with Jorrit Bergsma winning the men's event and Marijke Groenewoud winning the women's event during the 15th day of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Saturday (February 21).

Bergsma, 40, became the oldest Olympian to win a speed skating gold medal with a score with a time of 7:55.50 and 68 points. American Jordan Stolz, who won gold in the 500m and 1000m, as well as the 1500m at the 2026 Winter Olympics, attempted to become the first man to win three Olympics golds in long track speed skating, but finished fourth in the mass start.

Groenewoud finished with a time of 8:34.70, earning 60 sprint points, with Canada's Ivanie Blondin taking silver at 8:35.09 and 40 points and the United States' Mia Manganello taking bronze with a time of 8:35.39 and 20 points, just over half an hour after Bergsma won gold for the Netherlands. Canada won its first men's curling gold medal on Saturday following touching controversy.

The Canadians defeated Great Britain, 9-6, in the gold event, winning their first men's gold since the 2014 Sochi Games. American Cory Thiesse, who had previously won silver in the mixed doubles event, ended her run at the Milan Cortina Games 193 ends, the most by an individual curler in a single Olympic event.

