Minnesota Vikings WR Rondale Moore's Suspected Caused Of Death Revealed
By Jason Hall
February 22, 2026
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore was reportedly found dead in a garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana, Saturday (February 21) night, police confirmed via the Associated Press.
Moore's death remains under investigation and Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin said an autopsy would be conducted on Sunday (February 22). The Vikings also confirmed Moore's death in a statement shared on their social media accounts.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore," the team said. "While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale's family and friends during this devastating time.
Statement from the Minnesota Vikings on Rondale Moore's tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/vyj7gbV336— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 22, 2026
Moore was selected by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 49 overall in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft and spent his first three seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, having been placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a knee injury he sustained in training camp and signing a one-year deal with the Vikings last year. The Indiana native recorded 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games.
Moore played at Purdue University under head coach Jeff Brohm, now at Louisville, and had his best collegiate season as a true freshman in 2018, recording 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns and winning the Paul Hurnung Award and Paul Warfield Trophy, as well as being selected as a consensus All-American, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the Big Ten Receiver of the Year.
February 22, 2026
“Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach,” Brohm said in a statement shared on his X account. “The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!”
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.