Minnesota Vikings WR Rondale Moore's Suspected Caused Of Death Revealed

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore was reportedly found dead in a garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana, Saturday (February 21) night, police confirmed via the Associated Press.

Moore's death remains under investigation and Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin said an autopsy would be conducted on Sunday (February 22). The Vikings also confirmed Moore's death in a statement shared on their social media accounts.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore," the team said. "While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale's family and friends during this devastating time.