Armed Man Attempting To Enter Mar-A-Lago Resort Killed: Secret Service

An armed man who attempted to unlawfully enter a secure perimeter at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida was fatally shot overnight, authorities confirmed during a press conference Sunday (February 22) morning via Reuters.

Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said a man in his early 20s was killed after "unlawfully entering the secure perimeter" of the resort at around 1:30 a.m. local time during a the joint news briefing, which included officials with the Secret Service, FBI and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Trump is currently in Washington, D.C.

Authorities didn't specify whether the man was killed by Secret Service or Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies. Guglielmi said the man was seen "carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can" near the north gate of the resort. The spokesperson also confirmed that no law enforcement personnel sustained injuries during the incident and those involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Guglielmi also confirmed that the man's identity would be publicly revealed after next of kin was notified about his death. The 9:00 a.m. ET press conference followed reports of an overnight investigation at Mar-a-Lago, though information about the probe hadn't previously been revealed.