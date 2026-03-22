At Least 64 Killed In Strike On Hospital: WHO

At least 64 people, including at least 13 children, were killed during a strike on the Al Daein Teaching Hospital located in Sudan's western Darfur region that took place last week, the World Health Organization announced on Saturday (March 21) via ABC News.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO, had previously confirmed that at least 89 people were injured and the hospital was deemed non-functional after the attack in a post shared on X Friday (March 20). Sudan has faced chaos since April 2023 stemming from a power struggle between its military and the rival Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, who was blamed for the hospital strike, but denied responsibility, though two military officials said the strike was targeting a nearby police station on the condition of anonymity as they're prohibited from discussing the situation openly.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the war since it was launched in 2023, according to data shared by the United Nations, though aid groups claim the numbers are undercounted and the actual total can be much higher. The WHO said that more than 2,000 people were killed in attacks on medical facilities that have taken place since the war was launched.

“Enough blood has been spilled. Enough suffering has been inflicted. The time has come to de-escalate the conflict in Sudan,” Ghebreyesus said via ABC News.