Cam Skattebo Apologizes For 'Tasteless' Take On CTE, Asthma
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2026
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo issued a public apology after downplaying Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy and asthma during an appearance on the Bring the Juice podcast.
"I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. Much love !!!" he wrote on his X account Saturday (March 21).
Skattebo, 24, who has built a reputation on his physical, downhill and head first running style and was famously seen bashing his head into a brick wall during a pregame routine at Arizona State in a viral clip, was asked by Bring the Juice host Frank Dalena if he thought CTE was real.
I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I…— cameron skattebo (@camskattebo5) March 21, 2026
"No, it's an excuse" Skattebo responded when asked by Dalena if he thought "CTE is a real thing."
Dalena then added that he thought asthma was an excuse and Skattebo agreed, claiming it was "a good take" and said "asthma's fake," at which point Dalena said someone who's huffing and puffing" was "just soft," to which Skattebo responded, "yeah, just literally breathe air."
NEW: NY Giants RB Cam Skattebo says CTE is fake and calls it an “excuse.”— College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 21, 2026
“You think CTE is a real thing?”
Skattebo: “No. It’s an excuse.”
Skattebo also believes asthma is an excuse.
“Yeah, just literally breathe air.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/LbkNRWZQX4
Medical studies in recent years show that athletes, primarily football players, have a high risk of CTE, a degenerative brain disease, which includes a 2023 Boston University CTE Center study examining 152 donated brains that showed more than 40% of youth, high school and college athletes who were exposed to repetitive head impacts from contact sports and died before the age of 30 were diagnosed with CTE, according to ESPN.
Former NFL players Junior Seau, Conrad Dobler and Dave Duerson were all diagnosed with CTE after their deaths. CTE cannot be diagnosed with certainty among living people as it can only be confirmed through an autopsy in which specialists study specific changes in the brain, however, doctors can suspect it based on symptoms and past head trauma.
Symptoms of CTE include memory loss, mood changes, confusion and trouble thinking clearly among patients.