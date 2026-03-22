Cam Skattebo Apologizes For 'Tasteless' Take On CTE, Asthma

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo issued a public apology after downplaying Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy and asthma during an appearance on the Bring the Juice podcast.

"I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. Much love !!!" he wrote on his X account Saturday (March 21).

Skattebo, 24, who has built a reputation on his physical, downhill and head first running style and was famously seen bashing his head into a brick wall during a pregame routine at Arizona State in a viral clip, was asked by Bring the Juice host Frank Dalena if he thought CTE was real.