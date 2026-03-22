NHL Reporter Jessi Pierce, Three Children, Dog Killed In Fire

NHL reporter Jessi Pierce, her three children and a dog were killed in a house fire on Saturday (March 21), the NHL confirmed in a statement shared on its official website Sunday (March 22).

“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the statement reads. "Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”

Pierce, 37, was a contributor to NHL.com for the last 10 seasons and a fixture at Minnesota Wild games, having also worked for the team.