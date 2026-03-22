Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $123 Million Jackpot?

Monday's (March 23) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $133 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $123 million drawing Saturday (March 21) night.

Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 12-28-36-41-59

POWERBALL: 2

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot reset after one player won the won the estimated $237 million Powerball drawing Monday (March 2) night, according to Powerball.com. A ticket purchased in Arkansas matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot previously reset after one player won the estimated $209 million drawing on January 21, according to Powerball.com. A ticket purchased in North Carolina matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball, resetting the next drawing to $20 million ($10.2 million cash value) on January 24.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are reported to be 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com. Two players won the $1.79 billion Powerball drawing on September 6, 2025. Tickets purchased in Missouri and Texas matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball, resetting the next drawing to $20 million ($10.2 million cash value) for September 8, 2025.

One player in California matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, 2022, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Powerball has had jackpots exceeding $1 billion six times.

Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion seven times, which includes its largest offering, a $1.603 billion jackpot that was one by a player in Florida on August 8, 2023. Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.