Savannah Guthrie 'Desperately' Pleads For 'Renewed Attention' On Mom's Case

TODAY Show anchor Savannah Guthrie "desperately" pleaded to the Tucson, Arizona, community to give "renewed attention" on her missing 84-year-old mother Nancy's kidnapping case in a statement shared on her Instagram account on behalf of her family Sunday (March 22).

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are family now," the Guthrie family said. "We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater Southern Arizona community, that holds the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant.

"We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.

"We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom's case -- please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance.

"No detail is too small. It may be the key.

"We miss our mom with every breath, and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home.

"We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life, but we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest.

"Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing."