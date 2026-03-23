Alcohol Pads Recalled Over 'Life-Threatening' Bacterial Contamination

Cardinal Health has issued a nationwide recall of nearly 400 lots of widely-used antiseptic wipes over concerns they may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria. The medical supply giant's Webcol Large Alcohol Prep Pads, which contain 70 percent isopropyl alcohol, tested positive for Paenibacillus phoenicis, a resilient bacteria that can trigger life-threatening infections in vulnerable populations.

According to health officials, there is a 'reasonable probability' that the contaminated wipes could lead to infections spreading through the body, including into the nervous system. The wipes are commonly used to clean and disinfect skin before injections or blood draws, making the contamination particularly concerning for medical settings.

People with weakened immune systems face the highest risk from the contaminated products. This includes patients undergoing chemotherapy or those with poorly controlled diabetes. The bacteria strain, P. phoenicis, is resistant to multiple cleaning agents and UV radiation, making it especially difficult to eliminate. While generally harmless to healthy individuals, it can cause bacteremia or central nervous system infections in at-risk patients.

The affected products were distributed across the United States, Puerto Rico and Japan between September 2025 and February 2026. Cardinal Health has urged consumers to check their first aid supplies immediately and dispose of any recalled wipes. The company has published a list of affected lot codes on its website for verification.

It remains unclear whether the wipes have led to any infections, hospitalizations or deaths. The company also has not disclosed how the potential contamination was detected, though manufacturing process issues have been the source of similar problems in previous recalls.

Anyone concerned they may have developed an infection after using the recalled products should contact their healthcare provider immediately. The FDA warned that patients may develop life-threatening infections such as bacteremia or central nervous system infections if exposed to the contaminated wipes.

Cardinal Health has not announced whether affected customers will receive refunds or replacement products. The company continues to work with the FDA to address the contamination issue and prevent similar problems in the future.