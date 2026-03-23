Alex Warren Thought His 'Career Was Over' After 2026 Grammys Performance

Alex Warren's performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards earlier this year left him worried about the future of his career.

Warren was one of several musicians to perform during the Best New Artist nominee medley at the Grammys in February, but his segment singing his hit "Ordinary" was met with some noticeable technical difficulties. Speaking to People at the Vanity Fair 2026 Vanities Party, the "Bloodline" musician explained that at that moment, he "truly thought my career was over."

"I was really surprised by so many people coming up to me that day," he said. "I think when you're in these settings, and there's all these important people, you kind of just think... I walk into that room, and I think everyone hates me for some reason."

Warren previously opened up about the "horrifying" technical difficulties during a March 11 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, explaining to host Alex Cooper exactly what was going through his mind during the performance.

"I've never talked about this. It was horrifying. We rehearsed it all week," he said. "And to this day, I don't know what exactly happened."

After "everything cut out" in his in-ear devices right before he started to sing, leading to a lot of tech issues happening as he made his Grammys debut, Warren was left feeling dejected and "really emotional."

"The whole entire Grammys, my head was on my wife's shoulder the entire time," he said. "I did not wanna look up. I did not wanna talk to anybody. It was really bad."