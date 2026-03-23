Brandy To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

“Brandy has captivated audiences for decades with a voice and artistry that helped shape modern R&B and inspire generations of performers," she continued. "Honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a celebration of not only her extraordinary music career, but also her lasting impact on television, film, and popular culture. We are proud to welcome Brandy to this iconic sidewalk that celebrates the very best of entertainment.”



Babyface and Brandy go way back. The Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter penned her smash hit “Sittin’ Up in My Room,” which landed on the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack in 1995. Brandy's song with Babyface became her first major commercial hit after it reached No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Her music and acting career flourished from there.



Brandy is set to be honored in the middle of an incredibly successful year. She just got plenty of praise as an honoree at the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards. She's also getting ready to hit the festival circuit with performances at Essence Fest and Roots Picnic after wrapping up "The Boy Is Mine" Tour with Monica.



Brandy's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony is scheduled for March 30 at 11:30 am PST.