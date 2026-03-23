Bryan Adams Expands 'Roll With The Punches' Tour With Second U.S. Leg

Bryan Adams is continuing to "Roll With The Punches" as the music icon is extending his massive tour with a second U.S. leg, adding 16 more dates across the country this summer.

The newly announced run kicks off on July 24th in St. Louis, Missouri, with additional stops in cities like Houston, Orlando and Buffalo, before wrapping on August 16th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. And joining Adams on all U.S. dates once again are special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. See the full list of tour dates below.

The added shows follow the recent announcement of a second Canadian leg scheduled for August and September, further expanding the already massive 2026 tour. The latest run builds on the success of Adams’ 2025 “Roll With The Punches” Tour, which featured more than 80 performances worldwide and included a 40-date arena stretch across North America with stops at major venues like TD Garden, Madison Square Garden and the Kia Forum.

The tour supports Adams’ 16th studio album, Roll With The Punches, which continues to showcase his signature mix of anthemic rock, gritty guitar work and heartfelt songwriting. Fans attending the shows can expect a setlist that spans decades, blending new material with timeless classics like "Summer of '69," "Heaven," "Run to You" and "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" — songs that have defined generations of rock fans.

ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES 2026 U.S. TOUR DATES - JUST ADDED:

Jul 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Jul 25 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Jul 26 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino & Resort

Jul 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Jul 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jul 31 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Aug 1 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

Aug 4 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aug 5 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Aug 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Aug 9 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Aug 11 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

Aug 12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Aug 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Aug 15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum