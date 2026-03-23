Chappell Roan Speaks Out On Claims Security Guard Left Young Fan In Tears

Chappell Roan is speaking out after the parents of a young fan said they were accosted by her security.

Roan is addressing claims made by professional soccer player Jorginho, who accused the "Pink Pony Club" singer of sending her security guard to berate and intimidate his wife Catherine Harding and 11-year-old stepdaughter Ada, whom Harding shares with ex Jude Law, while at the same hotel in São Paulo, Brazil, per E! News.

Jorginho alleged that after recognizing Roan, the young fan reportedly walked past her table to confirm if it was really her and then went back to her own table to her mom without saying or asking for anything. That's when he says the guard came over "in an extremely aggressive manner" to tell Harding she "shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people." He added that the incident left Ada "extremely shaken" and in tears.

On Sunday (March 22), Roan took to her Instagram Stories to share her "half of the story," calling out the guard's actions while explaining they were not part of her "personal security." She admitted that she was not being "bothered" at the hotel and "didn't even see a woman and a child."

"No one came up to me, no one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel, [and] I think these people were staying at the hotel as well. I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child," she said. "They did not come up to me. They weren't doing anything. It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions when they have no reason to believe because there's no action even taken."

The "Subway" musician also shut down claims that she hates children and other similar comments made online in response to the accusations in a follow-up Story, People reports.

"I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children, like, that is crazy," she said. "I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and that if you felt uncomfortable. That makes me really sad. You did not deserve that."

Following Roan's video, Harding also spoke out to say that the security guard was not with the hotel but doesn't know if he was her personal security but that "he was with her." However, she said she didn't know whether or not Roan sent him to speak with them.

"Look, I would like to hope not, but at the same time, I think that you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity to make sure, I guess, that the people who work for you and that act on your behalf are acting on your behalf," she said. "Would he do that if he didn't have her authority to do so? I don't know. If he does, then, obviously, that's a big problem because then he's representing her in a way that she doesn't want to be represented."

She added, "If it wasn't her, I hope she learns to maybe not allow the people that work for her to treat people like this."