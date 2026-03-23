Death Toll, Injuries In Airplane, Fire Truck Crash At LaGuardia Revealed

Two pilots were killed and 41 others were hospitalized in connection with a crash involving an Air Canada passenger plane and a Port Authority rescue truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York City late Sunday (March 22) night, which resulted in the airport, one of the busiest in the United States, closing for most of Monday (March 23), the New York Post reports.

Both the pilot and co-pilot of the Air Canada Bombardier CRJ-900 jet were killed while many of the 72 passengers and four crew members were injured, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed. A female flight attendant was ejected through the front of the aircraft during the crash but managed to survive as Port Authority officers rescued her and brought her to a hospital, the sources said.