“I’ve been around music basically all my life because of my dad,” Berlanga said. “I love music. I listen to everything… you’d think I’m a DJ."

Berlanga grew up surrounded by music through his father, who had close ties to the Latin music scene and artists like Daddy Yankee. That influence shaped everything from his taste to his identity. Fast-forward to 2021, Berlanga began to take his craft seriously. He recorded a song and got a solid reaction. He even shot a music video for the record, but he decided to shelve it.

"I was worried about what people were going to think… I didn’t want people to look at me weird," he said.



For the past few years, Berlanga has been recording in between training for his matches. He said he has multiple records tucked away, including "Sticky" and “Prosper,” which is a personal track about his life. His upcoming record "Baby Mama" is a Spanish track that would go hard in any Latin nightclub.



"I don't like putting pressure on myself or anything else," Berlanga said. "I just flow and that's exactly what I did and it grabbed legs and it's going now."



Catch the latest episode of Gracias Come Again to find out more about Edgar Berlanga's boxing career, musical aspirations, and more.