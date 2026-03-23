Frantic Audio From Fatal Plane, Fire Truck Crash At LaGuardia Released

“Jazz 646, I see you collided with the vehicle. Just hold position. I know you can’t move. Vehicles are responding to you now,” the air traffic controller said.

Air traffic controllers told the Frontier crew that the runway would be closed and asked if the plane could go back to the ramp.

“We got stuff in progress for that, man, that wasn’t good to watch,” Frontier pilots said.

“Yeah, I tried to reach out to ‘em … And we were dealing with an emergency, and I messed up,” the controller replied.

“No, you did the best you could,” the Frontier crew responded.

Two pilots were killed and 41 others were hospitalized in connection with the crash, which resulted in the airport, one of the busiest in the United States, closing for most of Monday (March 23), the New York Post reported. Both the pilot and co-pilot of the Air Canada Bombardier CRJ-900 jet were killed while many of the 72 passengers and four crew members were injured, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

A female flight attendant was ejected through the front of the aircraft during the crash but managed to survive as Port Authority officers rescued her and brought her to a hospital, the sources said. Two police officers on the Port Authority rescue truck at the time of the crash were among the 41 people hospitalized. Kathryn Garcia, the Port Authority executive director, confirmed to reporters that 32 of the people hospitalized had already been released while others were "seriously injured," though not elaborating on that total.