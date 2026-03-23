Frantic Audio From Fatal Plane, Fire Truck Crash At LaGuardia Released
By Jason Hall
March 23, 2026
Frantic air traffic control audio from the moments before and after the fatal crash involving an Air Canada passenger plane and a Port Authority rescue truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York City late Sunday (March 22) night was released and includes one person saying "I messed up."
Air traffic controllers urged a separate incoming Frontier plane to go around the crash after the accident occurred on Runway 4 late Sunday night. The truck was cleared to cross the runway before the air traffic controllers urged the Frontier plane and the truck to stop.
“Stop, stop, stop, stop,” the controller said frantically. “Truck 1, stop, stop, stop. Stop, Truck 1. Stop.”
A Delta flight was then ordered to go around before the controller turned attention back to the Air Canada/Jazz Aviation plane that had just arrived from Montreal.
Audio from Air Traffic Control when plane collided with fire truck at New York airport:— BNO News (@BNONews) March 23, 2026
"Stop Truck 1, stop!"
"We were dealing with an emergency earlier and I messed up" pic.twitter.com/7dJcFov4gq
“Jazz 646, I see you collided with the vehicle. Just hold position. I know you can’t move. Vehicles are responding to you now,” the air traffic controller said.
Air traffic controllers told the Frontier crew that the runway would be closed and asked if the plane could go back to the ramp.
“We got stuff in progress for that, man, that wasn’t good to watch,” Frontier pilots said.
“Yeah, I tried to reach out to ‘em … And we were dealing with an emergency, and I messed up,” the controller replied.
“No, you did the best you could,” the Frontier crew responded.
Two pilots were killed and 41 others were hospitalized in connection with the crash, which resulted in the airport, one of the busiest in the United States, closing for most of Monday (March 23), the New York Post reported. Both the pilot and co-pilot of the Air Canada Bombardier CRJ-900 jet were killed while many of the 72 passengers and four crew members were injured, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
A female flight attendant was ejected through the front of the aircraft during the crash but managed to survive as Port Authority officers rescued her and brought her to a hospital, the sources said. Two police officers on the Port Authority rescue truck at the time of the crash were among the 41 people hospitalized. Kathryn Garcia, the Port Authority executive director, confirmed to reporters that 32 of the people hospitalized had already been released while others were "seriously injured," though not elaborating on that total.
WATCH: New video from LaGuardia Airport in New York City after plane collided with fire truck; multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/5cUpr3YjJf— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 23, 2026
The hospitalized passengers received treatment at Elmhurst or Queens Presbyterian hospitals, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NBC News. A Port Authority fire truck was attempting to cross Runway 4 to get to a separate United Airlines flight departing for Chicago after it had rejected two takeoffs and declared an emergency on the ground due to a strange odor making flight attendants sick, according to audio from LaGuardia's traffic tower.
The accident occurred at Runway 4 just before 11:40 p.m. as the plane was heading to a gate as rainy and cloudy weather was present in New York City. The arriving plane, a Bombardier CRJ-900, was reportedly carrying a group of Orthodox Jews, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the New York Post late Sunday night.
Photos and videos shared online showed the plane mangled after the crash occurred. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a ground stop was issued for LaGuardia Airport due to an aircraft emergency.