Fundraiser Launched After Death Of NHL Reporter Jessi Pierce, 3 Children
By Jason Hall
March 23, 2026
A GoFundMe has been launched to help Mike Hinrichs, the husband of NHL reporter Jessi Pierce, following the death of his wife, their three children and dog in a house fire on Saturday (March 21).
Hinrichs was out of town on a work trip when his White Bear Lake, Minnesota, home caught fire, according to BringMeTheNews.com. Jessi, 37, sons, Hudson, 8, and Cayden, 6, and daughter, Avery, 4, were later identified as the four people found dead by first responders.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of Jessi Hinrichs (Pierce), her three children, and their family dog," the fundraiser, which was launched by Diana Johnson-Salvador, stated. "Jessi had a larger-than-life personality and an even bigger heart. She was devoted to her family, going above and beyond to create many moments of joy and everlasting memories.
"The children, each with their own unique personalities, shared Jessi's zest for life and love for adventure. They leave behind Mike, husband to Jessi and loving father of their children, who is now experiencing an unimaginably difficult time.
"We are raising funds to cover funeral expenses and to provide financial support for the family during this period of grief.
"Any contribution is appreciated."
The GoFundMe page had raised more than $131,000, approaching its goal of $140,000, as of Monday (March 23) afternoon. Pierce was a contributor to NHL.com for the last 10 seasons and a fixture at Minnesota Wild games, having also worked for the team.
“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the NHL confirmed in a statement shared on its official website Sunday (March 22). "Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”
The Wild also shared a statement following news of Pierce's death.
We are heartbroken and join the State of Hockey in mourning the tragic loss of Jessi and her children. May they rest in peace 💔. pic.twitter.com/H8L8Wgu6l4— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 22, 2026
"The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Jessi Pierce and her children," the Wild said in a statement. "Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL.
"Jessi and her children will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them."
The White Bear Fire Department had previously confirmed that three children and one adult were killed in a fire at a single-family home early Saturday morning, though not identifying Pierce or her children at the time, via FOX 9. Responding firefighters "found a fully involved structure fire" and tried to suppress it before finding a deceased adult, three children and dog inside the house.
Officials have not publicly determined the cause of the fire.