Fundraiser Launched After Death Of NHL Reporter Jessi Pierce, 3 Children

A GoFundMe has been launched to help Mike Hinrichs, the husband of NHL reporter Jessi Pierce, following the death of his wife, their three children and dog in a house fire on Saturday (March 21).

Hinrichs was out of town on a work trip when his White Bear Lake, Minnesota, home caught fire, according to BringMeTheNews.com. Jessi, 37, sons, Hudson, 8, and Cayden, 6, and daughter, Avery, 4, were later identified as the four people found dead by first responders.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of Jessi Hinrichs (Pierce), her three children, and their family dog," the fundraiser, which was launched by Diana Johnson-Salvador, stated. "Jessi had a larger-than-life personality and an even bigger heart. She was devoted to her family, going above and beyond to create many moments of joy and everlasting memories.

"The children, each with their own unique personalities, shared Jessi's zest for life and love for adventure. They leave behind Mike, husband to Jessi and loving father of their children, who is now experiencing an unimaginably difficult time.

"We are raising funds to cover funeral expenses and to provide financial support for the family during this period of grief.

"Any contribution is appreciated."

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $131,000, approaching its goal of $140,000, as of Monday (March 23) afternoon. Pierce was a contributor to NHL.com for the last 10 seasons and a fixture at Minnesota Wild games, having also worked for the team.

“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the NHL confirmed in a statement shared on its official website Sunday (March 22). "Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”

The Wild also shared a statement following news of Pierce's death.