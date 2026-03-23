Hailey Bieber Teases Dramatic Blonde Hair Transformation

Hailey Bieber may be looking to make a big change as summer quickly approaches.

The Rhode founder, 29, gave her followers a look at a drastic hair transformation on Instagram over the weekend. Among other selfies showing off her shoulder length brunette locks, Bieber shared a single snap that featured a bright blonde bob with some of the tresses held back by hair clips.

"different faces and places 🌻," she captioned the pics.

According to E! News, Bieber has been known to rock the lighter hue in the past but dyed it darker in 2021. As the rest of her post included photos of the dark brown hue she has been sporting for years, it's unclear whether the blonde was temporary or a hint at a soon-to-be unveiled style. However, that didn't keep fans from noticing the change.

"Blonde is giving," one commenter wrote, while another added, "THE BLONDE OMG WHAT AN ERA."