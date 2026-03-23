Hailey Bieber Teases Dramatic Blonde Hair Transformation
By Sarah Tate
March 23, 2026
Hailey Bieber may be looking to make a big change as summer quickly approaches.
The Rhode founder, 29, gave her followers a look at a drastic hair transformation on Instagram over the weekend. Among other selfies showing off her shoulder length brunette locks, Bieber shared a single snap that featured a bright blonde bob with some of the tresses held back by hair clips.
"different faces and places 🌻," she captioned the pics.
According to E! News, Bieber has been known to rock the lighter hue in the past but dyed it darker in 2021. As the rest of her post included photos of the dark brown hue she has been sporting for years, it's unclear whether the blonde was temporary or a hint at a soon-to-be unveiled style. However, that didn't keep fans from noticing the change.
"Blonde is giving," one commenter wrote, while another added, "THE BLONDE OMG WHAT AN ERA."
Bieber's post also included a sweet snap of her with her 19-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber, whom she shares with husband Justin Bieber. The pic caught the model, brunette hair tied back, staring straight ahead as Jack sat in her lap.
The new photo comes weeks after Bieber shared an adorable update on her son's "funny" new obsession and opened up about how fun motherhood has been since welcoming Jack in August 2024.