Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks Agree To Record-Setting Deal

By Jason Hall

March 23, 2026

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Photo: Getty Images

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba have agreed to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, his agency, Win Sports Group, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (March 23).

"ESPN Sources: Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history. The deal averages $42.15 million per year, and includes over $120 million guaranteed, both setting records for any wide receiver. The deal was confirmed by @WINSportsGroup," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Smith-Njigba, 24, was selected by the Seahawks at No. 20 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and set career highs in receiving yards (1,793), which led the NFL, receptions (119), receiving touchdowns (10) and targets (163). The former Ohio State standout was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year and as a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Smith-Njigba recorded 17 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns during the Seahawks' three playoff games, which included four receptions for 27 yards during their 29-13 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX last month.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.