Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks Agree To Record-Setting Deal

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba have agreed to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, his agency, Win Sports Group, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (March 23).

"ESPN Sources: Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history. The deal averages $42.15 million per year, and includes over $120 million guaranteed, both setting records for any wide receiver. The deal was confirmed by @WINSportsGroup," Schefter wrote on his X account.