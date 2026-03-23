Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks Agree To Record-Setting Deal
By Jason Hall
March 23, 2026
The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba have agreed to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, his agency, Win Sports Group, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (March 23).
"ESPN Sources: Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history. The deal averages $42.15 million per year, and includes over $120 million guaranteed, both setting records for any wide receiver. The deal was confirmed by @WINSportsGroup," Schefter wrote on his X account.
ESPN Sources: Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2026
The deal averages $42.15 million per year,… pic.twitter.com/WFBtZqE4L2
Smith-Njigba, 24, was selected by the Seahawks at No. 20 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and set career highs in receiving yards (1,793), which led the NFL, receptions (119), receiving touchdowns (10) and targets (163). The former Ohio State standout was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year and as a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.
Smith-Njigba recorded 17 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns during the Seahawks' three playoff games, which included four receptions for 27 yards during their 29-13 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX last month.