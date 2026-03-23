Jennifer Garner Celebrates Reese Witherspoon With Special Musical Tribute

Jennifer Garner gave Reese Witherspoon a musical shoutout in honor of her 50th birthday.

Witherspoon celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday (March 22) and her longtime friend Garner honored her special day by dedicating a saxophone performance of "You Are My Sunshine" to the Legally Blonde star. In a video shared to her Instagram, the Alias actress, 53, sat by a fire pit as she played the instrument while clips of Witherspoon were overlayed over the video.

"An ode to my sunshine friend on her 50th birthday. We love you, @reesewitherspoon! ❤️☀️❤️," she captioned the clip.

Witherspoon caught the sweet dedication and took the comments to share her appreciation, writing, "You are everything. Best birthday present EVER! I love you!! 💕" She even reshared the tribute to her Instagram Stories, adding, "OMG. How did I get so lucky to have someone like @jennifergarner in my life?! I love you! 💕"