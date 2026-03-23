Jennifer Garner Celebrates Reese Witherspoon With Special Musical Tribute
By Sarah Tate
March 23, 2026
Jennifer Garner gave Reese Witherspoon a musical shoutout in honor of her 50th birthday.
Witherspoon celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday (March 22) and her longtime friend Garner honored her special day by dedicating a saxophone performance of "You Are My Sunshine" to the Legally Blonde star. In a video shared to her Instagram, the Alias actress, 53, sat by a fire pit as she played the instrument while clips of Witherspoon were overlayed over the video.
"An ode to my sunshine friend on her 50th birthday. We love you, @reesewitherspoon! ❤️☀️❤️," she captioned the clip.
Witherspoon caught the sweet dedication and took the comments to share her appreciation, writing, "You are everything. Best birthday present EVER! I love you!! 💕" She even reshared the tribute to her Instagram Stories, adding, "OMG. How did I get so lucky to have someone like @jennifergarner in my life?! I love you! 💕"
Witherspoon shared some birthday "highlights" of her own on Instagram on Sunday, from sipping cocktails under a blue sky and palm trees to taking a cold plunge in a large cooler and snapping some fun selfies with silly faces.
"Turning 50 today... just thought I would show you some highlights," she said. "Gotta laugh everyday you can!"
The Morning Show actress is the latest celebrity to celebrate turning 50 years old. Other famous faces have marked the occasion with their own reflective insight, such as Angelina Jolie, who sources noted was "genuinely excited and happy about turning 50," and Drew Barrymore, who admitted prior to her big day that it "[couldn't] come soon enough."