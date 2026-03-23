Jessie J Shares Unexpected Health Update: 'Thought I Broke My Neck'

Jessie J is recovering after an unexpected trip to the hospital.

On Saturday (March 21), the "Price Tag" singer, 37, shared a surprising health update after she was rushed to the hospital for what she thought was a broken neck after she hit her head on the roof a car, per People.

In a video shared to her Instagram, Jessie could be seen getting into a black minivan during a stop in Hangzhou, China, for her No Secrets tour, saying, "I don't mind squashing in the back," right before she seemingly smacked her head. The moment was immediately followed up with a clip of her getting an MRI scan to check if there was any internal damage, which fortunately seemed not to be the case. She was even able to continue on with her planned show.

"Yeah, I just can't move my head," she said during rehearsals. "I'm alright, I'll just have to take some painkillers and march right through it. I just wanna kinda run down the show [...] I thought I broke my neck, but I haven't. But I have really hurt my neck and my back. Don't say it."

The English musician then shared some clips of her getting ready for the concert and even captured a sweet moment with her 2-year-old son Sky, who told her she looked "beautiful" in her gold jumpsuit.

After multiple surgeries and recovery following her breast cancer diagnosis, which she revealed in June 2025, Jessie has been traveling the world for her No Secrets tour. During a stop in New York City in January, she and everyone else in the arena got a pleasant surprise when a 12-year-old fan blew them away with a performance of her song "Nobody's Perfect." She even offered some encouragement for the young fan, telling him to "Hold on to that spark 'cause not everyone has it."