Jordan Stolz On Olympic Success, Elite Focus & Blocking Out The Noise

I don’t know if you’ve ever imagined what the most decorated American athlete of the 2026 Winter Olympics is like, but if you’re like me, it’s hard to picture the level of focus Jordan Stolz operates with.

Now, don't get it twisted, he's still a cool-as-ice speed skater, but he has the mindset of an Olympic champion. So much so, he doesn’t even have a competition playlist or listen to music when he's in competition mode. (I know. I was shocked too.)

But blocking out the noise is a big part of why Stolz had the most successful run of the Games, finishing with the highest medal count for Team USA — a result he simply described as "not bad."

"Would have liked to have three golds, but two is pretty good," he admitted with a laugh.

Stolz’s time in Milan wasn’t just defined by what happened on the ice. He told iHeartRadio that he found joy in visualizing those wins — and later, unwinding with them in a way only he could.

“I would say my happy place was [lying] in bed with my gold medals, and maybe a couple of Hershey’s bars on the side, right?" he recalled. "The gold medal and the Hershey’s chocolate, probably equal, but yeah, [that was] my happy place for the moment of the games.”

For a 21-year-old who was inspired by Apolo Ohno and Shani Davis in 2010 to lace up his first pair of skates, Stolz has already accomplished what many athletes spend a lifetime chasing.

But for the first-time Olympian, that reality was still a dream just weeks ago, which is why he said he would tell anyone inspired by his journey to "keep on skating as hard as you can, and don’t lose focus of [those] dreams, because they’re right around the corner, and it was [for me]."

I caught up with Stolz to talk about his record-breaking Olympics run, the mindset behind it, and what comes next.