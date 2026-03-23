Mike WiLL Made It Reflects On Starting Over After Losing His Hard Drives

Back in February, Mike WiLL Made-It shared a three-part short film in which he revealed that his hard drives were stolen. The clips, which stem from his upcoming documentary, describe his come-up, explain what he did after his music went missing, and reveal the plans for his latest album, R3SET. His struggles with what happened after the music was lost inspired him to hit the reset button and make fresh hits from scratch. The album features new collaborations with J. Cole, 21 Savage, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Chief Keef, Monaleo, and so many more.



However, it seems like all wasn't lost after all. During the interview, Mike WiLL says his former engineer eventually did find another back-up hard drive with some of his music on it. Mike has yet to retrieve it since the engineer demanded a paycheck for his time. However, he said he's made plenty of new music since then and isn't trying to beef with his former collaborator.



You can watch the entire discussion exclusively on Netflix now. Scroll below to see another clip from Mike WiLL Made-It's conversation with The Breakfast Club.

