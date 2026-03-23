New Photo Shows Air Canada Plane Badly Damaged After Fire Truck Collision

A new photo shows the extensive damage of the Air Canada plane that collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York City late Sunday (March 22) night.

A photo shared by the BNO News X account shows the aircraft's nose completely off as it tilted on the runway. At least two Port Authority officers reportedly sustained critical injuries after the plane collided with the fire truck, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the New York Post.

Footage from the Citizen app showed emergency vehicles on the runway after a plane that arrived from Montreal struck the truck, according to the Citizen app. Photos shared online showed the Air Canada plane smashed and tiling in the air in the aftermath of the crash.

The accident occurred at Runway 4 just before 11:40 p.m. as the plane was heading to a gate as rainy and cloudy weather was present in New York City. The arriving plane, a Bombardier CRJ-900, was reportedly carrying a group of Orthodox Jews, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the New York Post late Sunday night.