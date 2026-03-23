Popular Food Recalled Over Feared Mouse Contamination

Moma Foods has recalled some porridge pots and sachets amid fear of a potential mouse contamination at a manufacturing site, the BBC reports.

The firm, which is owned by AG Barr, recalled nine different porridge flavors, according to an alert shared by the Food Standards Agency of the United Kingdom.

"These products may contain mouse contamination making them unsafe to eat," the FSA alert stated.

Moma, which also produces oat milk, confirmed only the following products were affected by the recall:

Almond Butter & Salted Caramel Porridge Pot 55g in one, eight and 12 packs

Apple, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Porridge Pot 65g in one and eight packs

Banana & Peanut Butter Protein Porridge Pot 65g in one and eight packs

Blueberry & Vanilla Porridge Pot 65g in one and eight packs

Cranberry & Raisin Porridge Pot 70g in one, eight and 12 packs

Golden Syrup Porridge Pot 70g in one, eight and 12 packs

Plain No-Added Sugar Porridge Pot 65g in one and 12 packs

Almond Butter & Salted Caramel Porridge Sachets 7x40g in one and five packs

Apple, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Porridge Sachets 6x40g in one and five packs

The FSA said that customers who purchased the affected Moma porridge products are advised not to consume them, "instead, they should return the products to the store where they were purchased and a full refund will be issued."